New Look At The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

New images of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" for 2025 are here, reigniting excitement for this legendary sneaker. First made famous during Michael Jordan's heroic Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, the "Flu Game" represents resilience and greatness. Battling flu-like symptoms, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a critical win over the Utah Jazz, solidifying this sneaker’s iconic status. The 2025 edition stays true to its roots, with a shape that closely mirrors the original design. These new images highlight every detail, building anticipation for one of the most memorable releases in sneaker history.

The long-awaited return of the "Flu Game" emphasizes its lasting impact on basketball and sneaker culture. The bold black and red colorway, paired with its legendary backstory, makes it an instant standout in 2025's lineup. These newly surfaced images give fans a chance to appreciate the craftsmanship and nostalgic elements up close. With its cultural significance and timeless appeal, the "Flu Game" is set to dominate conversations in both sports and streetwear. This release isn’t just about sneakers—it’s a piece of history that continues to inspire.

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" stands out with its striking red and black colorway, honoring Michael Jordan's legendary performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Built with premium leather, it features a blend of smooth panels and textured overlays that create a bold and dynamic look. The Jumpman logo on the heel adds a timeless touch, further cementing its iconic status. A carbon fiber shank plate ensures stability, while the durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction. Perfect for both on-court action and everyday wear, this sneaker seamlessly combines style and performance.