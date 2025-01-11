The Iconic Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" Is Back And Better Than Ever

This return is going to make headlines.

A better look at the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" for 2025 is here. It's reigniting excitement for one of the most iconic releases in sneaker history. Originally made legendary in 1997, Michael Jordan delivered an unforgettable performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals while battling flu-like symptoms. Leading the Chicago Bulls to a pivotal win over the Utah Jazz, the "Flu Game" became a lasting symbol of resilience and greatness. The 2025 iteration stays true to the original, with a shape that more accurately reflects the classic design. In-hand photos now offer a detailed view of this highly anticipated return, building even more hype.

After a delay caused by the now-canceled Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline," the "Flu Game" is finally making its long-awaited comeback in 2025. This release underscores the cultural and historical importance of this legendary sneaker in both basketball and streetwear. With its timeless design and unforgettable backstory, the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 is poised to become one of the standout releases of the year. Fans and collectors alike can now eagerly anticipate the chance to own a piece of sports history when it hits shelves.

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" stands out with its striking red and black colorway. It honors Michael Jordan's unforgettable 1997 NBA Finals performance. Built with leather, the sneaker features a mix of smooth finishes and textured overlays, creating a bold and dynamic aesthetic. The iconic Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate enhances stability. A4 durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it a standout both on and off the court.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Furthermore, this release marks the first time the "Flu Game" has been updated with a closer resemblance to the 1997 original. Additionally, first in-hand images have revealed the premium materials and attention to detail in this highly anticipated pair. As the release date approaches, excitement among fans and collectors continues to grow.