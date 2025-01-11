Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" Officially Unveiled

Official photos of the Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" are out, spotlighting its crisp, timeless design. The sneakers feature a pristine white leather upper complemented by bold red overlays and a blue midsole stripe. Drawing direct inspiration from the iconic film, the colorway effortlessly blends nostalgia with modern streetwear appeal. Earlier speculation hinted at exclusivity, but fans can now look forward to its confirmed public release later this month.

This special edition Nike Book 1 emphasizes clean craftsmanship, seamlessly connecting Devin Booker’s personal style with a cinematic classic. From its bold red Swoosh to the minimalist yet eye-catching details, the "Forrest Gump" colorway delivers both versatility and statement-making appeal. Whether for collectors or fans of Booker’s on-court legacy, this pair promises to be a coveted addition to any rotation. The upcoming release further solidifies the Nike Book 1 as one of the most dynamic new silhouettes in today’s sneaker scene.

"Forrest Gump" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

To start, the sneakers feature a white rubber outsole paired with a blue-accented white midsole, creating a clean foundation. Additionally, the uppers showcase a white leather base, enhanced by matching white leather overlays for a seamless and cohesive design. Furthermore, a vibrant red Nike Swoosh stands out boldly on the sides, outlined in white to provide contrast. Moreover, red accents extend to the Book branding on the tongue and heel tab, adding a dynamic and eye-catching touch. Finally, the heels are completed with a crisp white Nike Swoosh, bringing the design together with a polished and sleek finish.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” is going to drop on January 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details and the official images to surface. Additionally, the vibrant red and blue accents are already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, Devin Booker's signature line continues to captivate with its bold yet wearable designs.

Image via Nike