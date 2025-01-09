Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" Set to Launch

New detailed photos have emerged.

On-foot photos of the Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" have surfaced, showcasing its bold yet clean design. This special edition features a crisp white base accented with vibrant red and blue details, drawing inspiration from the iconic film's timeless aesthetic. Unlike earlier rumors suggesting exclusivity, this colorway is now confirmed to be released later this month. This iteration continues the Nike Book 1’s reputation as a standout silhouette in Devin Booker’s lineup. The "Forrest Gump" edition highlights thoughtful craftsmanship, blending nostalgic storytelling with a fresh modern touch.

Its design captures Booker’s signature style, both on and off the court, making it a must-have for fans. Collectors and basketball enthusiasts alike can look forward to adding this unique pair to their rotations. With its upcoming launch, the "Forrest Gump" Nike Book 1 will become a highly sought-after release, cementing its place in the sneaker scene. Booker’s ability to seamlessly merge personal expression with iconic influences ensures this drop will resonate long after it hits shelves.

"Forrest Gump" Nike Book 1

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a white rubber outsole paired with a blue-accented white midsole. Also, the uppers showcase a white leather base, enhanced by matching white leather overlays for a cohesive design. Further, a vibrant red Nike Swoosh stands out on the sides, outlined in white for contrast. Red accents extend to the Book branding on the tongue and heel tab, adding a dynamic touch. Finally, the heels are completed with a crisp white Nike Swoosh, creating a polished and sleek finish.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” is going to drop on January 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details and the official images to surface. Additionally, the vibrant red and blue accents are already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, Devin Booker's signature line continues to captivate with its bold yet wearable designs. As the release date approaches, excitement for this nostalgic yet modern pair is quickly building.

Image via size?