Best Sneaker Releases For January 2025

We're only 1 month in and some big releases are happening.

January 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible month for sneaker releases, with some of the most exciting drops of the year hitting shelves. From retros to collaborations, the lineup offers something for every type of sneakerhead. These releases promise to deliver. With official release dates confirmed, it's time to start planning pickups. Here’s a great look at the best sneakers dropping this January:

Jordan 3 "Black Cat"

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" drops on January 11th, bringing a sleek, all-black design to the forefront. Paying tribute to Michael Jordan's iconic nickname, this release features signature elephant print overlays and a Jumpman logo on the heel. Its monochromatic aesthetic and timeless details make it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Jordan 11 Low "Year of the Snake"

Image via GOAT

Also launching on January 11th, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Year of the Snake" honors the Chinese zodiac with a striking design. A crisp white upper pairs with bold grey snakeskin overlays, creating a luxurious and bold look. This special edition combines cultural significance with cutting-edge craftsmanship, making it a standout release for January 11.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate"

Image via GOAT

Mark your calendars for January 17 when the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" officially hits shelves. Featuring sail and brown tones, premium materials, and subtle detailing, this sneaker blends style and versatility. Travis Scott’s ability to merge functionality and luxury makes this release one to watch.

Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump"

Set for release on January 22, the Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" channels nostalgia with its clean white base and vibrant red and blue accents. Inspired by the iconic film, this Devin Booker signature sneaker seamlessly blends retro aesthetics with modern performance. Fans of storytelling and sneakers will love this highly anticipated drop.

Jordan 6 Doernbecher 2024

