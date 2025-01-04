Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf Gets "Chicago" Look

A classic colorway for this innovative silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf is receiving a bold update with the iconic "Chicago" colorway. This reimagined silhouette blends the classic Air Jordan 1 design with a slip-on mule style, perfect for both golf and casual wear. Official images showcase a sleek combination of white, red, and black, paying homage to the legendary "Chicago" theme. The absence of a heel adds a modern twist, offering enhanced comfort and convenience on and off the green. Crafted from premium leather, the uppers feature white perforated toes with vibrant red overlays. A black Nike Swoosh stretches across the sides, delivering a sharp contrast to the bright red accents.

The slip-on design is supported by an inner liner for a snug fit, while "Jordan Golf" branding on the insoles and tongue highlights its functional focus. Additionally, a white midsole paired with a red rubber outsole provides traction for the golf course. The "Chicago" colorway adds undeniable flair, combining nostalgia with practicality. Perfect for sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike, this release merges heritage with modern innovation. Set to drop soon, the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf in "Chicago" is expected to retail for $110. With its versatile design and iconic colors, this mule is a fresh addition to the Air Jordan lineage.

"Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf

Image via Nike

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Chicago” will be released on January 17th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released.

Image via Nike