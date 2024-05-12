Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Nothing But Net” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf is gearing up for a colorful twist with its upcoming "Nothing But Net" colorway. With a clean white base, this unconventional silhouette takes a vibrant turn with overlays featuring striking geometric designs in yellow, blue, red, and purple hues. This eye-catching colorway injects a playful and energetic vibe into the classic Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf, making it a standout choice on the golf course. Designed for performance and style, the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf offers a unique combination of comfort and functionality.

The "Nothing But Net" colorway of the sneaker not only delivers on aesthetics but also embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity. Inspired by the iconic "Nothing But Net" print from the Air Jordan 7, this colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan's legendary career and his love for the game of golf. With its bold design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf in the "Nothing But Net" colorway is sure to make a statement on and off the golf course. Sneaker enthusiasts and golf aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the shoe.

"Nothing But Net" Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole with some extra traction for the course. The shoes also feature a white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are constructed from white leather, with multi-colored leather overlays. A blue leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Also, Jordan Golf branding is found on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a clean, vibrant color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf “Nothing But Net” will be released on May 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

