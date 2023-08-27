Nike Calm Mule “Black” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Calm Mule is a slip-on slide designed for easy comfort. With its open-back style, it offers convenience and a relaxed fit. The shoe’s upper showcases a minimalist design, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. Originally created for comfort, the Calm Mule’s appeal has expanded to leisure and casual wear. The cushioning in the sole provides a soft feel for walking and relaxation, catering to everyday activities. The shoe’s distinct features, including the Nike Swoosh on the strap and branding on the footbed, give it a recognizable look. Its simple design and color options allow wearers to match their style.

Nike’s focus on practicality and simplicity is evident in the Calm Mule’s construction. The shoe’s straightforward and convenient design makes it a favored option for individuals seeking effortless and comfy footwear. Though it might not be as well-known as other Nike models, the Calm Mule has found its place with its blend of comfort and easy style. It serves as a reminder that amidst the trend of bold sneakers, there’s room for a shoe that prioritizes simplicity and relaxation. Whether you’re hanging out at home or exploring the city, the Nike Calm Mule offers an uncomplicated choice that combines comfort and laid-back style.

Read More: Nike Mac Attack “White/Black” Coming Soon

“Black” Nike Calm Mule

Image via Nike

The slides feature a rubber sole in a black colorway and the sole features a textured sole for traction. A slide like this has a minimal midsole, but the entire upper is colored in black tones. A strap that wraps around the heel is in place of laces and allows your foot to feel comfortable. An embedded Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides. Overall, these sneakers are cheap and engineered for maximum comfort. The cohesive colorway enables them to match almost any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Calm Mule “Black” is releasing in the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $60 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Footscape Woven “Fir” Officially Revealed

[Via]