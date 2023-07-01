The Jordan Hex Mule is a comfortable and convenient slip-on shoe perfect for everyday wear. With its simple design, it offers an effortless and stylish option for those seeking hassle-free footwear. The slip-on feature allows for easy on and off while providing cushioning and support for long-lasting comfort. Versatile and suitable for various activities, the Jordan Hex Mule is an excellent choice for running errands or taking casual strolls. It’s dressed in a vibrant colorway which might be tough to match with, but perfect for the hot weather.

Its understated and sleek appearance effortlessly complements different outfits, adding a touch of modernity to any look. If you’re in need of a simple and comfortable shoe without compromising on style, the Jordan Hex Mule is the ideal option. Step into convenience and versatility, embracing the ease of this slip-on shoe for confident strides throughout the day. Overall, these slides will be perfect for the summer months by the pool or the beach.

“Triple White” Jordan Hex Slide

Image via Nike

These slides are fully constructed from bio-foam which allows the slides to remain comfortable for long periods of time. Also, the slides are totally covered in the white colorway, which is definitely minimalist. The sole features a groove to prevent slipping and increase traction. The heels feature the Jumpman logo and the slides feature a geometrical design, which is different from anything we’ve seen before. These are perfect for hanging out by the pool or just for walking around. The design and materials used are comfortable, lightweight, and ready to take on the summer months. These are women’s exclusive and differ from the men’s pair as they have an open-toed design.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Hex Mule “Triple White” was released on July 14th, so you can secure your pair now. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $55 at Nike retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

