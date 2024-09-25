Air Jordan Mule Golf “Shadow” Officially Unveiled

Hit the course in style and comfort.

The Air Jordan Mule Golf is set to make an impression with its upcoming "Shadow" colorway, dropping this October. This slip-on golf sneaker seamlessly blends style and practicality, catering to both golf enthusiasts and fans of iconic designs. The shoe features the classic shadow gray hue, a nod to the beloved Air Jordan legacy. Designed for comfort, the Mule Golf offers easy on-and-off access, making it perfect for the course. The durable materials ensure longevity and performance, while the gray pairs elegantly with black and white accents for a clean, timeless look.

The sole is engineered for grip and stability, enhancing your experience on the green. Its lightweight construction promotes easy movement without sacrificing support. The "Shadow" colorway brings a fresh yet familiar touch to the golf scene, combining tradition with modern innovation. Whether on the course or off, the Air Jordan Mule Golf "Shadow" is sure to attract attention. With its sleek design and functional features, this release is a must-have for golfers and sneaker collectors alike. Elevate your game and style with this unique addition to the Air Jordan lineup, perfect for showcasing your love of sport and fashion.

"Shadow" Air Jordan Mule Golf

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with some extra traction for the course. The shoes also feature a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the shoes are constructed from grey leather, with black leather overlays. Further, a grey leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Also, Jordan Golf branding is found on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Mule Golf “Shadow” will be released later this October. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $110 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

