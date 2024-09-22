Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” Officially Unveiled

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" have been released, generating even more excitement for its upcoming drop. This edition showcases a chic blend of satin and leather in sleek black and gray tones, providing a fashionable update to the iconic silhouette. The mix of classic design elements with modern materials gives this sneaker a perfect balance of style and function, offering both comfort and performance with its signature Nike Air cushioning. This release is sure to make a statement among sneaker enthusiasts.
Excitement is building for the "Satin Shadow" colorway, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the earlier drop. The high-top structure provides great ankle support, making it ideal for both athletic wear and street fashion. This release adds a fresh, contemporary vibe to the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS legacy, highlighting the ongoing evolution of this legendary model. With the release date now closer, the buzz among sneakerheads is growing, reflecting the huge impact of this iconic sneaker and its ever-expanding line of new colorways.
"Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS
These sneakers feature a sturdy black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The upper is crafted from a grey satin base with sleek black satin overlays. A grey Nike Swoosh and black Wings logo are prominent on the sides. Black laces complete the design. Available exclusively in women’s sizes, these sneakers blend modern style with classic touches, providing a fresh twist on a timeless look.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
