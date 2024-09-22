Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” Gets On-Foot Photos

One of the greatest looks for the Dunk High ever.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" will be released later this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

On-foot photos of the iconic Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" have been released, building anticipation for its highly awaited return . Originally released in 1999, these legendary sneakers are cherished by both collectors and hip-hop fans. Created as a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan , one of the most influential groups in hip-hop, the sneakers boast the group's signature Goldenrod and Black color scheme. This bold design not only honors the Wu-Tang Clan but also delivers a striking and timeless look that stands out.

