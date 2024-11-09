Nike Dunk High Just Released In Nostalgic “Wu-Tang” Colorway

This pair is already sold out.

The Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" just released earlier today and has already sold out, igniting a frenzy among sneakerheads and Wu-Tang fans alike. Originally launched in 1999, these iconic sneakers are a tribute to one of hip-hop’s most influential groups, the Wu-Tang Clan. Featuring the group’s signature Goldenrod and Black colorway, the bold design pays homage to their legacy while offering a striking, timeless aesthetic.

The "Wu-Tang" Dunk High has become legendary due to its original release rarity, with only 36 pairs produced to celebrate Wu-Tang's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). This limited availability has made the sneakers highly coveted among collectors. The buzz surrounding their return is palpable, as fans eagerly sought after these iconic kicks. More than just footwear, the Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" stands as a symbol of hip-hop history and the Wu-Tang Clan's lasting influence on culture.

"Wu-Tang" Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole combined with a classic sail midsole. The uppers are made of black leather, highlighted by bright yellow leather overlays. Additionally, a bold yellow Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Yellow laces and Wu-Tang branding on the tongues enhance the unique style, while the heels showcase a black Wu-Tang logo, completing the design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" will just released today, November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $150 when they were released.

Image via Nike