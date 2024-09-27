Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” Gets Official Images

Official images of the iconic Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" have been released, sparking excitement for its highly anticipated return. Originally launched in 1999, these legendary sneakers hold a special place in the hearts of collectors and hip-hop fans alike. Designed as a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan, one of hip-hop's most influential groups, the sneakers feature the group's signature Goldenrod and Black colorway. This bold design not only pays homage to the Wu-Tang Clan but also delivers a striking and timeless look.
The original release's rarity adds to the sneaker's legendary status, with only 36 pairs reportedly produced to honor the group's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). This scarcity has made the "Wu-Tang" Dunk High one of the most sought-after sneakers among collectors. As news of their return spreads, excitement grows among sneakerheads and Wu-Tang fans alike. The Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" represents more than just footwear—it’s a tribute to hip-hop history and the enduring legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan. Be ready for their release, as these iconic sneakers are set to make a big impact once again.
"Wu-Tang" Nike Dunk High
These sneakers come with a yellow rubber sole paired with a retro sail midsole. Also, the uppers are built with a black leather base, accented by vibrant yellow leather overlays. Further, the sides feature a bold yellow Nike Swoosh. Yellow laces and Wu-Tang branding on the tongues elevate the distinctive look, while the heels are completed with a black Wu-Tang logo, pulling the design together.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" will be released later this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.
