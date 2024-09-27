Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” Gets Official Images

One of the biggest releases left this year.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” will be released later this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers come with a yellow rubber sole paired with a retro sail midsole. Also, the uppers are built with a black leather base, accented by vibrant yellow leather overlays. Further, the sides feature a bold yellow Nike Swoosh. Yellow laces and Wu-Tang branding on the tongues elevate the distinctive look, while the heels are completed with a black Wu-Tang logo, pulling the design together.

The original release's rarity adds to the sneaker's legendary status, with only 36 pairs reportedly produced to honor the group's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). This scarcity has made the "Wu-Tang" Dunk High one of the most sought-after sneakers among collectors. As news of their return spreads, excitement grows among sneakerheads and Wu-Tang fans alike. The Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" represents more than just footwear—it’s a tribute to hip-hop history and the enduring legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan. Be ready for their release, as these iconic sneakers are set to make a big impact once again.

