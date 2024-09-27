Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” Officially Revealed

The official images of the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" have been released, and the highly anticipated sneaker is set to drop this November. First introduced in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 remains a favorite for its sleek design and high-performance features. The "Black Toe" colorway pays homage to the classic Chicago Bulls look, featuring a mostly white upper with bold black and red accents. Made with premium materials, the sneaker blends both style and functionality seamlessly.
The durable leather upper not only adds a luxurious feel but also offers excellent durability. The signature Jumpman logo on the heel enhances its authenticity, while the Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel ensures responsive comfort and impact protection. Inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari, the unique midsole design adds an extra level of flair. With its combination of classic design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" is sure to be a must-have addition for any sneaker enthusiast.
"Black Toe" Air Jordan 14
These sneakers come with a black rubber sole combined with a white and black midsole, giving them a classic look. The uppers are made from black suede with nubuck overlays, adding texture and dimension. Additionally, the iconic Jumpman logo is prominently placed on the toebox and sides, elevating the sleek design. The black tongue keeps a clean and subtle look. Finished with white, black, and red accents, these sneakers feature a versatile colorway that pairs seamlessly with any outfit.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" will now be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
