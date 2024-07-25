Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” Receives Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 14 is set to make a splash this November with the release of the highly anticipated "Black Toe" colorway. First introduced in 1998, this iconic silhouette has remained a staple among sneaker enthusiasts for its sleek design and top-notch performance. The "Black Toe" edition pays tribute to the classic Chicago Bulls color scheme, featuring a mostly white upper with striking black and red accents. Crafted from premium materials with meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 14 blends style with functionality.
The durable leather upper not only feels luxurious but also stands up to wear and tear. The signature Jumpman logo on the heel adds an authentic touch, while Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel ensures responsive comfort and excellent impact protection. Also, inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari, the unique midsole design adds an extra layer of flair to the sneaker. With its classic design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" is set to be a must-have for any sneaker collection.
"Black Toe" Air Jordan 14
These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white and black midsole for a timeless look. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede with nubuck overlays, adding texture and depth. Further, the iconic Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the toebox and sides, enhancing the sleek design. The black tongue maintains a clean and understated appearance. Finally, accented with white, black, and red, these sneakers offer a versatile color scheme that complements any outfit effortlessly.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" will now be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
