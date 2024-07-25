Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” Receives Retailer Images

26 years later, this pair is going to be a big hit.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" will now be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white and black midsole for a timeless look. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede with nubuck overlays, adding texture and depth. Further, the iconic Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the toebox and sides, enhancing the sleek design. The black tongue maintains a clean and understated appearance. Finally, accented with white, black, and red, these sneakers offer a versatile color scheme that complements any outfit effortlessly.

The Air Jordan 14 is set to make a splash this November with the release of the highly anticipated "Black Toe" colorway . First introduced in 1998, this iconic silhouette has remained a staple among sneaker enthusiasts for its sleek design and top-notch performance. The "Black Toe" edition pays tribute to the classic Chicago Bulls color scheme, featuring a mostly white upper with striking black and red accents. Crafted from premium materials with meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 14 blends style with functionality.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.