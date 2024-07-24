Nike Air Max Dn SE “University Red” Officially Unveiled

Nike's sneaker of the summer is dropping in the popular look.

The Nike Air Max DN is making its debut with the eye-catching "University Red" colorway. This new silhouette combines innovation with classic style, promising to turn heads. The shoe features a striking white and red upper, creating a vibrant contrast. Black detailing adds depth, enhancing its modern aesthetic. The Air Max DN showcases Nike's commitment to pushing design boundaries. Its sleek profile and bold colors make it a standout addition to the Air Max family. The "University Red" colorway perfectly captures a dynamic and energetic vibe, ideal for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts.

The responsive cushioning offers excellent support for everyday wear. This release highlights Nike’s dedication to blending performance with style, catering to those who appreciate both form and function. Anticipation is high as fans await the launch of this fresh addition to the lineup. The Air Max DN "University Red" promises to make a significant impact in the sneaker world. Whether you’re on the streets or the track, this sneaker is designed to elevate your game. Don’t miss the chance to experience Nike’s newest creation in footwear excellence.

"University Red" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white Phylon midsole with four red Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white and university red mesh and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. Finally, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Kicks on Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Dn SE “University Red” will be released on August 1st. The sneakers will have a retail price of $170 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike