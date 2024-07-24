Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards Gets Official Images

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards will be released this fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers boast a green rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from a dark material, highlighted by grey overlays featuring the brand's signature print. Further, a forest green leather Swoosh decorates the sides, and green laces complete the look. Finally, Nike branding is present on the tongue and heels. This collaboration delivers a fantastic-looking sneaker overall.

Introducing the much-anticipated collaboration between Nike SB Dunk Low and There Skateboards, set to make waves in the sneaker community . New on-foot photos reveal a sleek black and green colorway, accented by subtle grey overlays for added depth and contrast. The bold combination highlights the design's unique flair and attention to detail. Sneakerheads are buzzing about how this release perfectly blends style and functionality. This combination creates a striking look that’s sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. The fresh visuals have only heightened the anticipation for this release.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.