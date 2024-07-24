Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "Phantom" Exclusive Details

The packaging for this pair has been unveiled.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 4's exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, unveiling the "Phantom" colorway this September. This partnership brings a fresh twist to the iconic silhouette, featuring a grey upper with striking burgundy and sail accents. Crafted with top-notch materials, this sneaker embodies both elegance and flair, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters. The "Phantom" version seamlessly blends modern design with timeless charm. These exclusive details also reveal the packaging that this pair will come with. The sneakers feature a classic sneaker box, with A Ma Maniere branding, as well as special hangtags.

With premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 collaboration with A Ma Maniere ensures durability and comfort for everyday wear. The mix of grey with vivid burgundy and sail details adds depth and personality. Expect a significant impact in the sneaker community when the Air Jordan 4 "Phantom" collaboration drops. Sneaker lovers can look forward to enhancing their collection with this sought-after release, adding sophistication and contemporary flair to their footwear game.

The sneakers feature a burgundy rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of phantom leather and suede, taking on a cohesive color scheme. Also, darker details are located just above the midsole and the branding. Finally, Jordan branding on the tongues and heels completes the sneakers. You can also get a look at the packaging this pair will come with.