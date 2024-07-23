Nike KD 17 “Iron Grey” Release Date Revealed

A new colorway is coming soon.

The Nike KD 17 is making waves with its upcoming "Iron Grey" colorway. This edition features a sleek black and dark grey upper, creating a stealthy vibe. Vibrant red details add an unexpected pop, making the design truly stand out. This sneaker is all about performance and style. Its sleek silhouette caters to both athletes and sneakerheads. The responsive cushioning ensures every step is comfortable, perfect for intense games or casual strolls. The colorway reflects Kevin Durant's dynamic playing style—bold and fearless.

The dark tones offer a versatile look, while the red accents inject energy and excitement. It’s the kind of shoe that commands attention without trying too hard. Crafted with top-notch materials, the KD 17 is built for durability and style. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, this sneaker has you covered. Its design combines functionality with flair, making it a must-have for any collection. As the release approaches, anticipation is high. The Nike KD 17 "Iron Grey" is more than just a sneaker—it's a statement piece. Don't miss out on adding this striking colorway to your lineup. It's a bold move for those who dare to stand out.

"Iron Grey" Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and an iron grey midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an iron grey base, with vibrant dark red accents that streak the sides. A white Swoosh on the side and perforations add finishing touches. Finally, Kevin Durant's logo is on the tongues and his EASY logo is on the heels.



More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike KD 17 “Iron Grey” will be released on August 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike