Air Jordan 1 Low “Iron Grey” Officially Revealed

A cohesive grey take on the AJ1 Low.



The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make a splash this summer with its upcoming "Iron Grey" colorway. This edition features a clean white leather base, complemented by sleek grey leather overlays. The design is understated yet stylish, perfect for versatile wear. A bold black Swoosh adds contrast, making the sneaker stand out. The classic silhouette remains true to the Air Jordan 1 legacy, combining timeless design with modern flair. These elements create a balanced look that's both fresh and familiar. Comfort and style go hand in hand with this release.

The low-top design ensures flexibility, while the premium materials offer durability. It's a go-to option for both casual outings and making a statement. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the "Iron Grey" drop. Its neutral tones make it easy to pair with various outfits, adding a subtle edge to any ensemble. This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate classic vibes with a twist. Keep an eye out for the release this summer. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Iron Grey" is sure to be a hit, continuing the brand's tradition of excellence and innovation. It's a must-have for any sneaker collection.

"Iron Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole. The uppers have a white leather base accented by grey leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh graces the sides, enhancing the design. Grey laces complete the look. Additionally, grey Nike branding decorates the tongue, and a black Wings logo stands out on the black heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Iron Grey" will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike