Air Jordan 1 Low Debuts "Cool Grey" Next Spring

Image via Nike
A clean combination for this shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low gets a fresh update with the upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway. This sleek design features a mix of grey shades throughout the upper. The combination of matte and glossy finishes adds depth to the silhouette. Premium suede and patent leather materials elevate the sneaker's aesthetic. White laces and midsoles create a clean contrast against the grey tones. The outsole adopts a translucent look, completing the modern vibe. A stitched grey Swoosh adds a subtle yet bold branding detail. The signature Wings logo appears in white on the heel for a refined finish.

This colorway delivers a versatile option for casual wear or collections. Its muted palette ensures a timeless appeal. The "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low showcases Jordan Brand's attention to detail and craftsmanship. With its understated yet stylish design, it stands out among recent releases. Fans of neutral tones and minimalistic sneakers will appreciate this drop. The mix of materials and tonal hues makes this pair a standout. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Cool Grey" is perfect for the winter season and beyond. Expect these to hit shelves soon, offering style and quality in one package.

"Cool Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a grey rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the base is crafted from grey suede, highlighted by patent grey leather overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with white laces and a grey tongue. The grey Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather details. The heels feature the classic Air Jordan Wings logo in white stitching, giving them a timeless feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Cool Grey” is going to drop this Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting this release, and it will sell out fast. Make sure you’re ready to grab a pair and add this iconic colorway to your collection.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

