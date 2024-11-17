The Nike SB Dunk Low Teams Up With The Wizard Of Oz In Unlikely Collab

An unusual collaboration with a vibrant outcome.

The Nike SB Dunk Low collaborates with The Wizard of Oz in an exciting new release. This pair draws inspiration from the iconic poppy field scene. The upper features a vivid floral textile, representing the enchanted poppy field. This detail reflects the moment Dorothy, Toto, and the Cowardly Lion fell asleep. Bright red accents add boldness to the design. The leather Swoosh, satin sock liner, and outsole echo Dorothy’s ruby slippers. These elements create a direct connection to the classic film. The shoe balances vibrant colors and rich textures for a standout look.

Nike incorporates storytelling into the design seamlessly. The floral pattern highlights the lush poppy field's dreamlike quality. The red accents tie the theme together while adding contrast. Every detail adds depth to the narrative. The silhouette remains true to the SB Dunk Low’s skate-ready look. Padded collars and a durable sole ensure performance remains a priority. This release blends classic storytelling with modern sneaker design. Fans of The Wizard of Oz and unique footwear will appreciate this drop. Expect this pair to make waves upon release.

The Wizard Of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast a red rubber sole paired with a vibrant midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from a vibrant display of leather styled after Dorothy’s poppy field. Further, a red Swoosh is on the sides and it matches the laces. The tongues feature new Nike and Wizard of Oz branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz will be released on December 5th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This unique collaboration brings nostalgia and bold design together. Don’t miss your chance to add this cinematic-inspired gem to your collection.

Image via Nike