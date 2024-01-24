Kenya Barris Details Plan For "The Wizard Of Oz" In Inglewood: What We Know

Kenya Barris has a long history of developing complex black stories for modern audiences, with such hits under his belt as Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Kid Cudi's animated venture, Entergalactic, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. For several years now, the acclaimed writer has been developing a modern adaptation of the classic 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz, with plans to set the story in Inglewood, California. Kenya Barris originally tried to purchase the rights to an adaptation of The Wiz, though the IP is currently entangled in the upcoming Disney+ outing of Wicked.

Instead, Barris has partnered with Warner Brothers to provide his take on the age-old musical. This project serves as one of many upcoming outings from Barris, as the writer has also signed on to helm a remake of the Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life, as well as a Richard Pryor biopic. Though specific details are scant on the upcoming Wizard Of Oz remake, here's what we know about the musical so far.

We're Not In Kansas Anymore

While the original Wizard Of Oz famously takes place on a farm in the Kansas prairie, Kenya Barris shifted the project to a more familiar modern landscape. In this new iteration, Dorothy will live in the Bottoms, a massive low-income housing project in Inglewood, California. Per Barris, the film will take the existing themes of the original film and the 1900 children's novel on which the movie is based and renew them with a modern twist. Barris is not the first writer to re-contextualize the IP, as The Wiz set the events in Harlem.

Barris explained, “The original Wizard of Oz took place during the Great Depression, and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through. I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be. It’s ultimately a hero’s journey, someone thinks something’s better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be. I want people to be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through.”

The Script Was Recently Completed

Further, Kenya Barris has teased his Wizard Of Oz film for years, leaving some fans to question when, if ever, the film would finally arrive. Barris recently confirmed with Complex that he has completed the screenplay, signaling a significant advancement in the film's development. This suggests that the film is likely entering the early stages of pre-production. While Barris hasn't disclosed any information about the cast, the Black-ish creator has expressed interest in featuring a subversive lead, deviating from audience expectations.

Barris didn't name the mystery actor he had in mind, though he did specify, “I know people feel like they know what we’re going to do, so I want to do something totally different.” He made these comments in response to queries about potentially hiring one of his past collaborators, meaning we likely won't see any Black-ish or Grown-ish leads heading the film.

There Are Several Projects In The Pipeline Before The Wizard Of Oz Film

Despite completing the script and gearing up for casting, Kenya Barris has multiple projects set to premiere before the upcoming Wizard of Oz remake. Barris is listed as a producer on the upcoming Netflix original series The Vince Staples Show, starring the eponymous rapper, as well as the Snoop Dogg and Mike Epps-led film Underdoggs. As one of the hardest-working creators in the industry, it's no surprise Barris has his hands full with so many projects. Regardless, more news about the casting and release of Kenya Barris' Wizard Of Oz is sure to come in the next few months.

