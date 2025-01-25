Friends And Family Exclusive Nike SB Dunk Low "Ruby Red Slipper"

BY Ben Atkinson 591 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Wizard-of-Oz-Ruby-Red-Slippers-6
Image via @bluetilesc
This pair is a friends and family exclusive.

Nike SB has created something magical with the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low “Ruby Red Slipper.” This exclusive friends and family pair draws inspiration from the iconic ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in the classic 1939 film. With its shimmering design and rich details, this sneaker feels like a trip down the yellow brick road. The upper features an eye-catching red sequin material that sparkles with every step. This detail mimics the dazzling effect of Dorothy’s shoes, making the sneakers instantly stand out.

Red patent leather overlays add depth to the design, giving it a glossy and premium look. For a touch of contrast, the white midsole pairs perfectly with a translucent red outsole that ties the entire theme together. Nike didn’t stop at just the materials. The sneakers also feature subtle nods to the Wizard of Oz. The sockliner showcases graphics inspired by the movie, adding an extra layer of storytelling. Gold detailing on the tongue tag adds a regal touch, reminiscent of the film’s enchanting atmosphere.

Read More: The Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece” Shines In Updated Protro Form

"Ruby Red Slipper" Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low

This “Ruby Red Slipper” edition is a friends and family exclusive, making it incredibly rare. It won’t release to the public, which only heightens its allure for collectors. The pair celebrates the lasting cultural impact of The Wizard of Oz while showcasing Nike SB’s ability to merge storytelling with design. While most won’t get a chance to own these sneakers, their reveal has created plenty of buzz.

Fans of the film and sneakerheads alike can appreciate the creativity behind the design. It’s a reminder of the enduring magic of Oz and the power of a well-crafted collaboration. For those lucky enough to receive a pair, the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low “Ruby Red Slipper” is sure to become a prized possession. It’s not just a shoe—it’s a piece of cinematic and sneaker history.

Read More: Supreme Keeps It Classic With The Nike SB Dunk Low “Black”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz Gets SNKRS Release 798
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz Drops Very Soon 844
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Nike SB Dunk Low Teams Up With The Wizard Of Oz In Unlikely Collab 2.2K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nicole Hause's Nike SB Dunk Low Releases This Month 267