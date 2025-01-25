Friends And Family Exclusive Nike SB Dunk Low "Ruby Red Slipper"

Nike SB has created something magical with the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low “Ruby Red Slipper.” This exclusive friends and family pair draws inspiration from the iconic ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in the classic 1939 film. With its shimmering design and rich details, this sneaker feels like a trip down the yellow brick road. The upper features an eye-catching red sequin material that sparkles with every step. This detail mimics the dazzling effect of Dorothy’s shoes, making the sneakers instantly stand out.

Red patent leather overlays add depth to the design, giving it a glossy and premium look. For a touch of contrast, the white midsole pairs perfectly with a translucent red outsole that ties the entire theme together. Nike didn’t stop at just the materials. The sneakers also feature subtle nods to the Wizard of Oz. The sockliner showcases graphics inspired by the movie, adding an extra layer of storytelling. Gold detailing on the tongue tag adds a regal touch, reminiscent of the film’s enchanting atmosphere.

"Ruby Red Slipper" Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low

This “Ruby Red Slipper” edition is a friends and family exclusive, making it incredibly rare. It won’t release to the public, which only heightens its allure for collectors. The pair celebrates the lasting cultural impact of The Wizard of Oz while showcasing Nike SB’s ability to merge storytelling with design. While most won’t get a chance to own these sneakers, their reveal has created plenty of buzz.