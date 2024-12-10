Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz Drops Very Soon

This pair is getting two different releases.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with The Wizard of Oz for an imaginative release dropping later this month. Inspired by the unforgettable poppy field scene, the sneaker’s upper showcases a bold floral textile that perfectly represents the enchanted field. This design captures the moment Dorothy, Toto, and the Cowardly Lion fell asleep, blending storytelling with vibrant visuals. Bright red accents bring bold contrast to the design, while the leather Swoosh, satin sock liner, and outsole pay homage to Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers. The combination of striking colors and premium textures creates a visually captivating tribute to the classic film.

Nike masterfully incorporates storytelling into every element of this design. The floral pattern evokes the dreamlike quality of the lush poppy field, while the red accents provide a cohesive touch. Attention to detail adds depth to the narrative, making this pair stand out. Despite its creative inspiration, the silhouette stays true to the SB Dunk Low’s skate-ready roots. Padded collars and a durable sole ensure performance remains at the forefront. Blending classic storytelling with modern design, this release is poised to capture the attention of both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of The Wizard of Oz. Get ready for this magical drop later this month.

The Wizard Of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a red rubber outsole combined with a bold midsole. Additionally, the upper showcases a lively mix of leather inspired by Dorothy’s poppy field. A red Swoosh adorns the sides, perfectly complementing the matching laces. The tongues display fresh Nike and Wizard of Oz logos for a unique touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz will be released on December 19th via skate shops and December 23rd via SNKRS. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. Excitement is already building for this magical collaboration.

Image via Nike