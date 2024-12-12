Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz Gets SNKRS Release

The shoes are also releasing at exclusive skate shops.

The Nike SB Dunk Low joins forces with The Wizard of Oz for an imaginative release hitting SNKRS later this month. Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable poppy field scene, the sneaker’s upper features a bold floral textile, perfectly capturing the enchanted field’s vibrant charm. This design evokes the iconic moment when Dorothy, Toto, and the Cowardly Lion succumbed to the field’s spell, blending vivid storytelling with eye-catching visuals. Bright red accents add striking contrast, while the leather Swoosh, satin sock liner, and outsole nod to Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers. The mix of rich colors and premium textures creates a fitting tribute to the classic film.

Nike seamlessly weaves storytelling into every detail of this design. The floral pattern embodies the dreamlike allure of the poppy field, while the red accents tie the theme together. Precision and care in the design elevate the narrative, making this release unique. Despite its creative inspiration, the SB Dunk Low retains its skate-ready performance features, including padded collars and a durable sole. By blending timeless storytelling with modern design elements, this release is set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and Wizard of Oz fans alike. Expect this magical drop to make waves on SNKRS later this month.

The Wizard Of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers include a red rubber outsole paired with a striking midsole. Moreover, the upper displays a vibrant blend of leather influenced by Dorothy’s poppy field. A red Swoosh decorates the sides, complementing the matching laces seamlessly. The tongues feature new Nike and Wizard of Oz logos, adding a distinctive flair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x The Wizard Of Oz will be released on December 23rd via SNKRS. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. Excitement is already building for this magical collaboration.

Image via Nike