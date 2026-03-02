Hip-hop has lost another major figure within the last week as Oliver "Power" Grant died on February 24. He was an integral part in the Wu-Tang Clan becoming who they are today: indelible legends. On top of assisting the New York posse musically as an executive producer, he was also imperative to their clothing branch, Wu Wear.

Oliver "Power" Grant served as the founder and CEO in that area. Now, the group will have to carry on without him and that's not going to be easy. That message was effectively conveyed in the Wu-Tang's moving tribute to their lost friend and associate posted on their Instagram.

Caught by Complex, they write, "On behalf of the Grant and WuTang Family, it is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Oliver "Power" Grant. Power transitioned on Tuesday, February 24, 2026..."

They continue, Born November 24, 1970, in Staten Island, New York, the man the world knew as "Power"—and his oldest friends knew as "Pookie"—was a proud product of the Park Hill neighborhood. From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture.

It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place."

Oliver "Power Grant" Cause Of Death

The Wu-Tang Clan adds, "The Grant and Wu-Tang families are profoundly thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from around the world. As we navigate this period of deep mourning, we kindly ask for continued respect and privacy for the family. We send peace and blessings upon his soul. Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain. "Greatness is not what you have, but what you give."

They conclude by sharing his wake and funeral information for anyone who wants to attend and pay their respects.

"The wake will be March 13, and the funeral will be March 14 in the New York City area. We will release exact location details closer to the service dates as we finalize securing the venues."

Elsewhere in their post, they reveal Oliver's cause of death. It was "a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer." They add he was with mother, children, family, and closest friends in his final moments.