Benzino, much to 50 Cent's amusement, was involved in some sort of accident that resulted in some nasty injuries. Fif took to his Instagram to mock his situation by reposting a photo of him on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace. "LMAO" he captioned his post while adding a ton of laughing emojis.

The G-Unit boss also wrote in his comment section that "GOD" told him to share this. Obviously, that didn't sit well with Benzino, so he decided to come back with a dastardly response. As caught by No Jumper, he did so by taking direct inspiration from King Harris, who's also been feuding with 50 as of late.

If you can recall, King Harris created a t-shirt with the New York native's late mom's face on it. He's been making it a point to use this angle in his battle with 50, who trolled his dad T.I. with an unflattering photo of their matriarch.

In the clip, Benzino encourages folks to cop the shirt saying that it's available "in all colors." He also takes a moment to shout-out the Harris' for the creative assist while going in on 50 Cent for how he's handled that feud.

Was Benzino Hit By A Car?

"Go tell that big block-head n**** to stop clowning and get in the booth and battle this n**** man... Nobody tryna give a f*ck about these memes and all the sucker sh*t he doing... Get in the booth and battle the n****," Benzino says.

This could be another story to watch going forward, so stay tuned.

But as for Benzino's aforementioned injuries, he suffered them after allegedly being hit by a car. Specifically, it was one allegedly driven by Diamond from Love & Hip Hop. Tasha K tweeted about the incident writing, "He alleges that he caught Althea (his ex) attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent. He says he chased them to the car, and during the chaos, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly struck him with her new vehicle."

Diamond wasn't too happy with that claim, so she told her side of the story.