King Harris Wears 50 Cent's Mom On A T-Shirt For New Diss Track

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Trapper Of The Year Future Art Unveiling
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Rapper T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Rapper King Harris attend Trapper Of The Year Future Art Unveiling at Trap Music Museum on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
King Harris is on 50 Cent's head and he's not going anywhere any time soon as he fires off another diss track.

King Harris is keeping his foot on 50 Cent's neck as he drops his second diss track against the G-Unit boss. He released his first one, "Made Man," on Wednesday. On that song, he sent a clear message: don't disrespect my mother.

"N****s speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm / N****s p**sy, probably cross his legs and f*cking fold his arms," he raps. "He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape / He trying to trick me out the streets / Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake."

With this one though, he's being a tad more ruthless. Titled "Sayless," King Harris fights fire with fire by telling 50 Cent to dig his late mom, Sabrina, "from the grave." For the cherry on top of this petty sundae, T.I.'s son wears a t-shirt with Fif's late mom on it.

It's actually the same image of her he shared on social media yesterday. He tagged his New York foe in the post and tried to provoke him by asking, "This yo mama or pops @50cent [thinking emoji]."

Harris says he's "got that thunder" and up until this point, he's had that.

Read More: Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Rocks Rare Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lo

Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?

The 21-year-old has come with some other brutal low blows as well, especially about 50's matriarch. For example, he went on an explosive, no holds barred rant about Sabrina's passing.

"B*tch a*s n**** wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n****. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n****, she dead n****," Harris said in part.

This has been the main reason why he's been picking a fight with the master troll. 50 Cent shared an unflattering photo of his mom, Tiny, to social media within the last week.

That picture was also a way to further the ongoing beef between 50 and T.I. They have been sending equally petty shots at each other as well, with the latter sending four diss songs his opponent's way. To no one's surprise, 50 has kept his responses to Instagram memes.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" Receives Updated Color Blocking

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
GettyImages-1500194807 (1) Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother Again By Comparing Her To A Man
OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother In Wild Rant
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Takes Aim At 50 Cent With Another Diss Track, “Right One”
50 Cent Bots T.I. Music 50 Cent Claims “Bots” Are Telling Him To Respond To T.I.
Comments 0