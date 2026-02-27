King Harris Wears 50 Cent's Mom On A T-Shirt For New Diss Track

King Harris is keeping his foot on 50 Cent's neck as he drops his second diss track against the G-Unit boss. He released his first one, "Made Man," on Wednesday. On that song, he sent a clear message: don't disrespect my mother.
"N****s speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm / N****s p**sy, probably cross his legs and f*cking fold his arms," he raps. "He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape / He trying to trick me out the streets / Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake."
With this one though, he's being a tad more ruthless. Titled "Sayless," King Harris fights fire with fire by telling 50 Cent to dig his late mom, Sabrina, "from the grave." For the cherry on top of this petty sundae, T.I.'s son wears a t-shirt with Fif's late mom on it.
It's actually the same image of her he shared on social media yesterday. He tagged his New York foe in the post and tried to provoke him by asking, "This yo mama or pops @50cent [thinking emoji]."
Harris says he's "got that thunder" and up until this point, he's had that.
Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?
The 21-year-old has come with some other brutal low blows as well, especially about 50's matriarch. For example, he went on an explosive, no holds barred rant about Sabrina's passing.
"B*tch a*s n**** wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n****. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n****, she dead n****," Harris said in part.
This has been the main reason why he's been picking a fight with the master troll. 50 Cent shared an unflattering photo of his mom, Tiny, to social media within the last week.
That picture was also a way to further the ongoing beef between 50 and T.I. They have been sending equally petty shots at each other as well, with the latter sending four diss songs his opponent's way. To no one's surprise, 50 has kept his responses to Instagram memes.