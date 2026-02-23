T.I. 50 Cent Beef

News
Music
50 Cent Hilariously Responds To T.I.'s Questionable Diss Track
50 Cent was the subject of a T.I. diss track on Sunday, and it ultimately led to a pretty hilarious reaction on social media.
By
Alexander Cole
February 23, 2026
Music
T.I. Disses 50 Cent On New Snippet "War"
T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth on social media as of late, and now, T.I is blowing the doors wide open with a diss track.
By
Alexander Cole
February 23, 2026