50 Cent Claims “Bots” Are Telling Him To Respond To T.I.

T.I. continues to taunt 50 Cent online, but the mogul refuses to take the bait. Recently, he took to Instagram to call out all the commenters telling him to respond to the Atlanta rapper, claiming they're bots. "Look how many bots on this page now," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by @big_business_ on Twitter/X. "LOL."

His post arrived after T.I. targeted him on not one, not two, but three different diss tracks. “You ain’t that savage, ni you 5-0 dispatcher / Ol tender d**k ni**a all mad ‘cause Puff let your b**ch have it / Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich,” he raps on one of them. “To me you just a small man in a big shell / B**ch made a*s ni**a need pigtails / You take no issues with them White boys / It’s only our people that you find to be an eyesore.”

The trap pioneer has since dropped a fourth diss track, making it clear that he's not backing down.

Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?

T.I. isn't the only one going after 50 Cent these days, either. His 21-year-old son King Harris also jumped in after Fif dissed both him and his mother, Tiny. Just yesterday, he dropped paperwork dating back to 2009, which outlines how Fif allegedly placed an anonymous tip about Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher’s murder investigation.

"I got 21 question but just answer this one," he captioned it. "So who was 'Lodi Mac' Yall know? Whoever he was, after he died thats when freaky cent started to fear for his life. And…. well it’s up there. Is this who called my pops a rat wit NO BLACK & WHITE WELL HERES YOURS SIR."