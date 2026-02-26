T.I. Attempts To Get Final Word In On 50 Cent With Fourth Diss Track

BY Zachary Horvath
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: T.I. attends Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Empire Records)
T.I. has now dropped two more diss tracks against 50 Cent within the last 24 hours, and he's trying to get the last word in on this one.

T.I. and his son, King Harris, have been ruthless in their verbal attacks against 50 Cent. Whether that be dropping embarrassing photos or out-of-bounds remarks about the latter's late mom, they have taken it there. In fact, they've both made it a point to be clear in their approach in this beef.

They are going to do whatever it takes to expose who they believe is the real 50 Cent behind all of the fortune and fame. That's regardless of the extent or the boundary they will have to exceed in order to do so.

Tip is hammering that point home on his fourth diss track—second in the last 24 hours. However, he's also looking to get the last word in with his tweet accompanying the audio.

"Yeah I changed my mind too FN!!!! I don't want u to RAP bcuz we all know it'll be A*S anyway!!!" he begins. "We just want you to answer to these Johnsons you juggling in real life!!!" Wildly, T.I. used the sex toy photo that his son King Harris posted to his Instagram. For those wondering the toy is a male's body part which is sometimes referred to as a "Johnson."

T.I. concludes by telling him to stick to the lane 50 is comfortable with if he really wants to carry on the beef.

"You can write a poem, draw a picture, do a dance or somn to explain this sh*t cause we wanna fckn know!!!! Now Keep on posting!!! Ion make memes I make music Pu$$yyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!"

Why Are T.I. & 50 Cent Beefing?

On the diss track, he encourages the G-Unit boss to learn from his losses and know that he's made a grave mistake by challenging him.

He also sounds off on Fif for trying to make fun of his wife, Tiny, which is one of the reasons why this feud reignited last week.

But mostly, it stems from the fact that T.I. accused his longtime foe of backing out of a potential Verzuz battle. This was discussed even earlier this month in interviews, but tensions never reached the level they're at now. Fif has also accused the Atlanta rapper of being a snitch, adding another layer to this debacle.

