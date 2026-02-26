Ice Spice Reveals The Actual Reason Behind Her Weight Loss

BY Zachary Horvath
Ice Spice caused a stir amongst her fans and admirers for her rapid weight loss in 2024 that had some accusing her of being on Ozempic.

In mid-July 2024, the "Think U The Sh*t" femcee sparked worry and even some disappointment after losing her curvaceous figure. It all seemed pretty out of nowhere and it led to a fair number of people accusing her of being on Ozempic.

Some of her industry gal pals rushed to her defense while praising her new look. Spice did her best to ignore all of the chatter online but eventually snapped on those hurling those Ozempic rumors.

In an August 2024 X Spaces, she said, "I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. 'Cause I was like, b*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

She continued, "You lazy a*s b*tches never heard of a gym? It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big."

While she was putting a lot of work in physically during this stretch, Ice Spice was also fighting some inner demons.

In an exchange on X caught by Complex, a potential meme account responded to a video of her working out. "This weak a*s video just shows it was definitely from ozempic," the person harshly wrote. However, instead of lashing out, Ice Spice replied honestly about why lost so much weight.

Are Ice Spice & Latto Friends?

"Na it was depression im better now tho [heart emoji]." It's not all that surprising to hear considering how much can be on a celebrity's mind. They are always busy with something whether it be interviews, traveling, performing, and etc.

Additionally, the hitmaker did admit in a 2023 interview with The Guardian that she deals with "having anxiety and stuff like that."

But Spice's beloved curves have been back for some time now, so it seems that she's been in a better place than she was during this stretch in late 2024.

Perhaps part of that healthier head space can be attributed to her repaired relationship with Latto. For the better part of this decade, the Bronx and Atlanta products were subliminally (and not so subliminally) dissing each other. However, that all came to an end when they linked up for their "Gyatt" single last September.

They were seen in interviews with each other and speaking highly of one another. Spice did make an interesting comment on their beef in December, though. According to her, there was no smoke to begin with. "What made me want to squash it... It wasn't no real beef to begin with, to be honest," she said while answering a fan question on the matter.

