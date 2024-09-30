Ice Spice Further Fuels Ozempic Rumors With Stunning Paris Fashion Week Pictures

Rabanne Party
Ice Spice at the Rabanne Party as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at La Monnaie on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)
Ice Spice has been enjoying her time in Paris.

Ice Spice shared a series of pictures from her time in Paris for Fashion Week on Instagram on Sunday. "N****s in pairs," she captioned the post, showing off her looks from throughout the trip. In one photo, she posed with Moses Sumney at the Rabanne Party.

When Hollywood Unlocked reshared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with Ozempic theories. "She giving lord farquaad wit a perm. Ozempi head is a real thing, chi," one user posted. Another wrote: "Giving Fashion Nova at Paris fashion week. Now I love some fashion nova for my everyday regular ass life, but……" Other fans were far more positive in Spice's own comments section. One fan replied to her post: "The way you made that outfit look like a million$ and the hair and makeup teaa let’s not forget the heels wit the Eiffel Tower ?? Taking it hunni."

Ice Spice Attends Vetements Show During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Thorne, Ice Spice, and Normani at Vetements RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Ice Spice previously addressed the allegations that she used Ozempic to lose weight on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “I actually came on here to talk about that real quick,” she said, last month. “Cuz I was like, b*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?” Instead, she claimed to be working out more and staying healthy. “You lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym?” she asked. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice Shares Photo Dump From Paris Fashion Week

Check out Spice's latest post on Instagram below. In other news, she recently made headlines for settling a copyright lawsuit surrounding her hit song, "In Ha Mood." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

