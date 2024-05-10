Ice Spice Drops "Gimmie A Light" And Fans Aren't Feeling It

Ice Spice has been one of the biggest young artists in the game. Overall, she burst onto the scene back in 2022 thanks to her song "Munch." Since that time, she has continued to secure some pretty massive collaborations from the likes of Nicki Minaj and even Taylor Swift. Later this year, she is going to be dropping off a new album called Y2K that is surely going to be a massive release. To help promote the new project, Spice is coming through with some singles, and her latest one dropped on Friday.

Throughout this track, fans felt as though there were some bars directed at none other than Latto. Furthermore, fans also noticed a tweet that went out last night in which Spice said "she getting loud but nobody moved." Unfortunately, this immediately got thrown back into the artist's face. If you check the quote tweets, you will see many people claiming that the new song is not hitting. Moreover, some feel as though Ice Spice is talking about herself. This sentiment can be seen in the tweets below.

Ice Spice With A Message

There has been this sense that many of the artist's last few tracks have sounded the same. While Ice Spice does have a distinct sound, fans want to hear something new. The snippets for "Gimmie A Light" were promising, but it seems like it may have disappointed. That said, this doesn't mean Y2K is destined for failure. There is still time to rethink some things and come through with a fresh sound. After all, the internet does love to hate prematurely.

Fans React

Do you believe that this song was a swing and a miss for the artist? Do you believe that Ice Spice needs to start changing up her sound to get fans excited?

