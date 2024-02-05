Ice Spice Meets Beyonce At 2024 Grammy Awards

Ice Spice met Beyonce at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In a video circulating on social media, the rapper can be seen approaching Beyonce at the ceremony. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions.

Some complained about Ice Spice bothering the legendary singer. "Muni Long spoke on how everyone be bombarding Beyoncé at these shows. This exhibit A," one user wrote. Another added: "Nah I feel embarrassed for ice cause it looked like b said excuse me let me greet this other girl." Others defended the rising artist: "All the people hating on Ice saying she a fan but ain't even in the same room as Beyoncé is wild let that girl live her best life."

Ice Spice Arrives At 2024 Grammy Awards

Ice Spice at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

At the event, Beyonce's husband, JAY-Z, took home the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. During his acceptance speech, he complained about the Recording Academy never recognizing Beyonce for Album of the Year. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work."

Ice Spice Runs Into Beyonce

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Ice Spice lost all four of her nominations including Best Rap Song, Best New Artist, and more. The Grammys social media pages mistakenly announced she and Nicki Minaj won Best Rap Song for "Barbie World," at first, but Killer Mike was the actual winner. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

