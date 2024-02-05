Killer Mike's Arrest Reason Revealed

Killer Mike was arrested shortly after his appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night for a misdemeanor battery charge. According to an announcement from the LAPD, it was in regard to a physical altercation that occurred in the nearby area. TMZ reports that Mike knocked down a security officer who wouldn't get out of his way.

Just moments before the arrest, Mike swept all three of the award categories he was competing in at the event. His track, "Scientists & Engineers," helped him win Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance while his project, Michael, earned him Best Rap Album.

Read More: Killer Mike Sweeps Best Rap Album, Song, & Performance At 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike Poses With His Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael", "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers", and " Best Rap Song" award for "Scientists & Engineers", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On stage, Mike was elated, yelling “You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late, you can't tell me dreams come true! It’s a sweep!” into the microphone. “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullsh*t,” he added during his acceptance speech. “I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.” In the Best Rap Album category, he beat out Metro Boomin (HEROES & VILLAINS), Nas (King’s Disease III), Travis Scott (Utopia), and Drake & 21 Savage (Her Loss).

Killer Mike Gets Into Argument With Security

In other Grammy news, JAY-Z made headlines later in the night for taking a drink out of his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He also criticized the Recording Academy for never awarding Beyonce Album of the Year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Killer Mike Taken Away In Handcuffs During Grammy Awards

[Via]