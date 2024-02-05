JAY-Z Drinks Out Of His Grammy Award During Ceremony

JAY-Z is catching attention on social media for taking a sip of D'Ussé out of his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night. During his acceptance speech, he made a joke about his daughter using Grammy Awards as sippy cups when she was younger. Afterward, the cameras caught him using the award to drink from.

"Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now she doesn't take sippy cups," he said on stage. "And she has her own Grammys." Blue Ivy joined him for the acceptance speech.

JAY-Z Accepts Dr. Dre Global Impact Award With Blue Ivy

US rapper Jay-Z (L) accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award alongside his daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

JAY-Z also criticized the Recording Academy with his speech by noting that Beyonce has never won Album of the Year despite being the winningest artist in Grammy history. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work. Obviously, it's subjective because it's music. It's opinion-based. Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed-- some of you don't belong in the category. When I get nervous, I tell the truth. But outside of that, we gotta keep showing up. Forget the Grammys for a second, just in life. Just in life, you gotta keep showing up. You gotta just keep showing up until they give you those accolades you feel you deserve until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time. You feel me? Thank you."

JAY-Z Drinks Out Of His Grammy Award

Jay-Z turns his #GRAMMYs award into a drink cup 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZJ9Cl7nWLl — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 5, 2024

Both JAY-Z and Beyonce have been nominated for exactly 88 Grammy Awards. JAY has won 24 of them while she has won 33. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z and the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

