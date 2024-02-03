Jay-Z Hosts Pre-Grammys Party In Hollywood After Canceling Roc Nation Brunch

When it was reported that Roc Nation and Jay-Z canceled their annual pre-Grammys brunch, a lot of people expressed shock online. Not because of logistical factors or emergencies, mind you, but because they couldn't believe that this gaggle of stars was going to skip out on a free promo and luxury day. Jokes aside, it turns out we can never assume celebrities don't want to be in that zone, as Hov hosted a pre-Grammys party in Hollywood at the Bird Streets Club Friday night (February 2). However, it definitely wasn't the same set-up as the Roc Nation brunch, so we wonder if this is a case of making up for it or adding something new and extra to the pot.

Furthermore, celebrities in attendance -– according to this TMZ report on the occasion -– include Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Karrueche Tran, Quavo, Corey Gamble, Lil Uzi Vert, and of course, Jay-Z himself. We're surprised that Megan Thee Stallion didn't make it, as she recently spoke on the great advice she gets from the New York rap legend. Of course, she must be very busy right now, and there were plenty of other typical names in his orbit that escaped mention here. The big one is obviously the 54-year-old's wife Beyonce.

Read More: Usher Reveals He Was Almost In A Star-Studded Super Group With Jay-Z, Pharrell, And Diddy

Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert & More Leaving Pre-Grammys Link-Up

In fact, reports indicate that Beyonce won't perform at the Grammys this year despite some rumors floating around. While this may disappoint fans, we'll remind you that she already won big at the last ceremony and that she barely has anything to submit this year as far as new nominations. Back to this Hollywood party, though, it looks like everyone had a good time and came dressed in their best. Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a black leather look, for example.

Meanwhile, with this pre-Grammys celebration in mind, we can't wait for what it brings on Sunday (February 4). Do you agree with our predictions for the hip-hop and R&B categories? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay-Z.

Read More: Jay-Z Album In 2024 Isn’t Coming, Roc Nation Suggests In Clarifying Tweet

[via]