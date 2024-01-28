Jay-Z Album In 2024 Isn't Coming, Roc Nation Suggests In Clarifying Tweet

Unfortunately, it looks like the rumors sparked by director Hidji World that Jay-Z is coming out with a new album in 2024 were just that: rumors. Moreover, the Roc Nation Twitter account recently responded to coverage of these teases with the disappointing phrase "That's news to us." Of course, this could just be some cheeky misdirection, but it's most likely a legitimate effort to quell any announcements or excitement. However, even getting this direct response to this is quite telling, because there are always rumors about when he's going to drop something. As such, this door isn't fully closed yet, although it's getting hard to see the light in between the crack.

Furthermore, this is what Hov himself had to say to Gayle King about the idea of coming out with a new album. "I already [used the word ‘retirement’], I can’t do that ever again,” Jay-Z remarked. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society."

Roc Nation Debunks Jay-Z Album Rumors

Not only that, but this is far from the only rumor of a new Jay-Z album to sprout in recent months. Again, it appears to be the only one that Roc Nation directly responded to, so take that as you wish. Regardless, another speculative streak began when a special case went up for auction from his "The Book Of HOV" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. In this case, there are thirteen slots for each of the 54-year-old's album, and a fourteenth one which is empty.

Was this just a design decision or legitimate confirmation that the New York MC has one more in the tank? Perhaps we'll never know, and we'd bet that we certainly won't know in the near future. But within every hip-hop fan is a dream that their favorite rapper will pick the mic up again somehow, and that's important to believe in, no matter how delusional. What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments down below and stay posted on HNHH for the latest news on Jay-Z.

