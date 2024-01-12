JAY-Z, D'Angelo, And Jeymes Samuel Compose A Soulful Ballad On "I Want You Forever"

Jeymes Samuel is a true artist. He can really do it all and he proves that with two important projects today. The UK native has just rolled out his brand-new movie, The Book of Clarence, and its accompanying soundtrack. Over the past couple of months, the updates surrounding these pieces of art have gotten plenty of people intrigued. That is especially true for music fans because JAY-Z had a major hand in putting this together.

Hov is the executive producer for the album and film and he did a great job in doing all of that. JAY and Roc Nation were able to recruit loads of talent for the sonics. You can find Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, and Kodak Black, across the tape. In fact, Jay-Z also hit the studio to record a unique verse for "I Want You Forever." He is alongside the legend of neo-soul, D'Angelo to create a funky and wavy ballad.

Listen To "I Want You Forever" By Jeymes Samuel, D'Angelo And JAY-Z

There are so many layers to the song, even with the lyrics being fairly minimal outside of JAY's portion. From the incredible singing from D'Angelo and the background vocalists to the high-pitched synths, and guitar solo at the end, it all works beautifully. Hov's verse is quite different because it has to fit in with the soulful production. But, even in the twilight of his career, he does a masterful job. Oh, the song is also nine-plus minutes, but JAY is used to that, and we do not mind it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "I Want You Forever," by JAY-Z, D'Angelo, and Jeymes Samuel? Is this the best offering from THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)? Where does this rank among recent JAY-Z features? Do you like the different style he chose for it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JAY-Z. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hmm, in God we wait

Got these n****s next level hatin', matchmakin' from the grave

Y'all okay? Hmm

Lovers don't finally meet, they been in each other all along

So way before you were born, and long after they're gone

Just sing my song (Song)

Hmm

