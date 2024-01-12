Jeymes Samuel Brings "THE BOOK OF CLARENCE" To Life With Star-Studded Soundtrack

January 12, 2024 is going to be one of the biggest days of the year in terms of music. Fans are eating good today with releases from 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and more. We can also add accomplished filmaker and singer/songwriter from the UK, Jeymes Samuel, to the list. His new movie, The Book of Clarence, has just hit theaters. It stars plenty of A-listers including Lakeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caleb McLaughlin, and Teyana Taylor.

JAY-Z had major contributions to this project as well. He is credited as an executive producer, showing how massive Roc Nation is. The legendary rapper also makes a hyped appearance on the accompanying soundtrack. Besides him, there is plenty of other great talent across the board.

Listen To THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Jeymes Samuel

Jorja Snith, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and more tie the rest of project together. The latter had the honor of being on the lead single "Hallelujah Heaven," which say Weezy continue his great feature run. Right now, the movie is getting some positive feedback. So, go support and check it out at your local theater as soon as you can.

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

All About You (feat. Jorge Ben Jor) Hallelujah Heaven (feat. Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks) JEEZU with Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat & Kodak Black (feat. Adekunle Gold) Champagne (feat. Jorja Smith) Sacred Love (feat. Yemi Alade) I Want You Forever with Jeymes Samuel, D' Angelo, JAY Z Godqueen (feat. Kid Cudi) Dear Heaven Magdalene (feat. Alice Smith) Varinia (feat. Terry Callier) Nazarene

