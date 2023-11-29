Jeymes Samuel Recruits Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, And Shabba Ranks For "Hallelujah Heaven"

There are plenty of multi-talented artists that can dip their toes into music and film. One of those people is Jeymes Samuel. The director is getting ready to release his next film, The Book of Clarence. It is expected to drop into movie theaters on January 12.

It details the life of a man, played by LaKeith Stanfield, living in 29 A.D. Jerusalem. "He is looking to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ by claiming to be a new Messiah sent by God in an attempt to free himself of debt and start a life of glory for himself." This comes from HipHopDX as well as the movie's synopsis. Jay-Z also has a hand in the movie as a co-producer.

Listen To "Hallelujah Heaven" By Jeymes Samuel, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, And Shabba Ranks

The soundtrack has its first track out now which is curated by Jeymes as well. He grabs Lil Wayne, and legends Shabba Ranks and Buju Banton. The track is called "Hallelujah Heaven," and is backed by gospel music background vocals. It has a grand and uplifting feel. Every artist brings it as expected.

Quotable Lyrics:

I maneuver through Miami like I was Tua

Like I was Shula in king of diamonds like I’m a jeweler

Hallelujah

From Hollygrove to Honolulu (Hallelujah)

Me Shabba Buju, the holy ghost will probably spook you

It’s kinda coo coo, it’s New Orleans a lot of voodoo (Hallelujah)

