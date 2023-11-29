21 Savage Spotted Filming New Music Video During European Tour

21 Savage is just about to wrap up his first-ever European tour with a major finale show in London. He's been traveling across the continent all month making his debut performances in numerous towns and countries. That included a massive first show in Paris to kick off the tour that got rave reviews from fans. Videos of his hyped crowds have been making the rounds online throughout the tour as it's clear that he's got plenty of fans in the continent.

Now while he's spending some time in the UK where he was originally born, he also appears to be shooting a new music video. Video is making the rounds online of the rapper with dozens of motorcycles and video extras as they appear to be working on a video. It isn't clear exactly what song it could be for as he hasn't released a new song of his own all year. Regardless, it's yet another facet where European rap fans are enjoying 21 and his music. Check out some of the videos below.

Last month, the Grammys announced their nominees for the 2024 awards and 21 Savage had an impressive showing. He scored a total of 5 different nominations among 4 different categories. That includes Best Rap Album for his collaborative project with Drake Her Loss and two more nominations for its biggest hit song "Rich Flex."

21 is actually nominated twice in the same category, Best Melodic Rap Performance. He scored a nomination for his Drake collab "Spin Bout U." He also got another one in the same category for his Burna Boy team-up "Sittin' On Top Of The World." He's already won one Grammy in his career. It came two years ago when his J. Cole collaboration "A Lot" picked up a win for Best Rap Song. What do you think of 21 Savage shooting a new music video in Brixton while he's touring Europe for the first time? let us know in the comment section below.

