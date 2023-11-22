21 Savage's First European Tour Looks Epic In Videos Shared By Fans

Earlier this month, 21 Savage took off on his first-ever European tour. It came after a long battle to gain his citizenship in the United States so that he was even able to leave the country without running the risk of being denied entry when he returned. He was famously arrested by ICE a few years ago which came as a shock to many fans who had no idea he wasn't originally born in the United States.

Now his first tour across Europe is finally on the way. He began the trek with a debut show in Paris that received rave reviews from fans hyped for his first performance in the city. Now as he's made a number of other stop across Europe videos of hyped-up crowds at his performances are circulating online. In videos fans have shared entire stadiums turn up to songs like "Rick Flex" and "Bank Account." The videos are making the rounds online as fans can't believe how excited the crowds are getting for 21. Check out some of the videos below.

21 Savage European Tour Gets Rave Reviews

Last year, 21 Savage released a high-profile collab album with Drake called Her Loss. The project was a smash hit and features some massive hit songs like "Rich Flex" and "Spin Bout U." Recently, it officially passed Jay-Z and Kanye West's Watch The Throne to become the most streamed collaborative rap album on all of Spotify.

That came on the back of an impressive showing for the album among the Grammy nominations. It netted four nominations including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Savage also scored yet another nomination though. It was also for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his Burna Boy collab "Sittin' On Top Of The World." What do you think of some of the clips from 21 Savage's European tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

