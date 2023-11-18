21 Savage Kicks Off First European Tour With Sold-Out Paris Show

21 Savage is officially taking his superstar status internationally for the first time. It's a celebration of his permanent status as a legal resident of the United States, which was announced earlier this year. Savage was famously arrested by ICE in 2019. The move shocked many fans as almost nobody knew at the time that he was originally born in the UK. Now after dealing with his citizenship proceedings for years he's finally able to tour Europe.

The tour is now officially under way following the first show last night. The show saw 21 Savage making his debut in Paris with a sold out show at Zenith. The night was packed full of guest performers and netted great reviews online from hundreds of fans in attendance. He's set to play seven more shows in five different countries stretching out until the end of the month. Check out a clip from last night's Paris show below.

21 Savage's Europe Tour Is Underway

21 Savage spent the past few months traveling across America with Drake on the "It's All A Blur" tour. The two teamed up for a collaborative project called Her Loss last year that spawned smash hits like "Rich Flex" and "Spin Bout U." Now, the album broke a pretty major record. It officially passed Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch the Throne to become the most-streamed collaborative rap album on Spotify.

Earlier this month, rumors that have been swirling all year began to re-emerge. Many fans have speculated that 21 Savage and Latto could be dating. The pair collaborated on a song last year and internet sleuths think they can prove they've been hanging out. Latto continues to post teases about her mystery man and 21 Savage is the one most fans online have singled out as the most likely. What do you think of 21 Savage making his Paris debut and kicking off his European tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

