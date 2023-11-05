Are Latto & 21 Savage Dating? Rap Diva Continues To Drop Hints About Her Mystery Man

When it comes to her feelings about other women in the music industry, Latto isn't one to hold back on expressing herself. In the world of romance, however, the blonde beauty has been dropping hints that she's happily in a relationship for some time now. There are theories as to who the Atlanta-based rap diva is spending her free time with, including Future and 21 Savage, but for the most part, Latto has played coy about revealing his identity to the public. Instead, she chooses to show off the lavish treatment her other half bestows on her. He once even sent a private jet to come pick her up, just because he was missing her presence.

Amid yet another cuffing season, the 777 hitmaker is keeping booked and busy with live performances, one of which saw her seemingly drop a hint about her lover. According to some internet sleuths, Latto's onstage behaviour proves that she and 21 are romantically bonded, despite him being a married father of two. While she doesn't say much directly, the reality star does say "Thank you to my man" into her microphone in the clip below, recreating her viral TikTok audio.

Latto is Still Playing Coy About Her Love Life

That on its own doesn't tell us much, but because her DJ began playing Young Nudy and Savage's "Peaches & Eggplants" collab as soon as she said it, some think this was Latto's playful way of subtly shouting out the "Cash In Cash Out" artist. As the song continued to blare over the speakers, Latto returned to her usual twerking antics, much to the crowd's pleasure.

Regardless if 21 Savage and Latto are boo'd up or not, the rap diva has made it clear that the man who's in her life has no problem with the sexy photos she often shares on social media. Read his reaction to some of her latest thirst traps at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

