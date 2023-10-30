Latto Sends Her Sultry Pics To Her Man Before Posting For Approval, She Reveals

The Atlanta MC clapped back at a fan saying that only her partner should be seeing her steamy photos, and brought proof that he does.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Latto Sends Her Sultry Pics To Her Man Before Posting For Approval, She Reveals

Whenever people, particularly females, post some sexy snaps online and are in a relationships, there's always a group of people that blast them for not keeping these private. As understandable as this attitude is, it's also quite limiting. After all, who's to say that the person's partner has a problem with these posts in the first place? Moreover, this is exactly what Latto went through recently, particularly in regards to an Instagram post promoting S*vage x Fenty. One fan in particular called her out for maybe doing a little too much with her steaminess, and she responded in kind.

"Y'all can call me l*me but only one person supposed to be seeing these," they expressed on Twitter, in reference to Latto's activity. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta MC came through with a screenshot of text message exchanges with her man that she shared on social media. His contact names him as "Boo Daddyyyy [red heart emoji]," so it looks like things are still being kept under wraps. "Too much for my s*vage fenty post?" she asked him with the sultry snap in question. "No you look good," the mystery boo replied along with three heart-eyed emojis.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Shares Wise Words For Latto: “You Got To Be A Smarter Businesswoman”

Latto Claps Back At Fan Questioning Her Sensual Content: Read

Of course, this is far from the first time that the "Different Breed" rapper had to take to the Internet to respond to accusations, criticism, or speculation about her. For example, Latto recently spoke on rumors that she stole Sexyy Red's style with True Religion jeans, sparking beef suppositions. "No what’s cr*zy is y’all accuse me of copying any and every thing and when I prove y’all wrong I’m doing tewww muchhhh," she expressed. "Yall h*es def not fast… I was addressing Shaderoom comments under a post of ME f**k is u talm bout dizzy b***h if u gone be messy at least KEEP UP."

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red herself shut these rumors down, so it seems this ended before it really started. Even Ice Spice had something to say about it, although she suggested that she deserves the credit. Can't we all just focus on these being good looks rather than who deserves credit for a pair of jeans? On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Latto.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shoots Down Latto Beef Rumors, Prompting Ice Spice To Chime In

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.