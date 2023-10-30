Latto Sends Her Sultry Pics To Her Man Before Posting For Approval, She Reveals

Whenever people, particularly females, post some sexy snaps online and are in a relationships, there's always a group of people that blast them for not keeping these private. As understandable as this attitude is, it's also quite limiting. After all, who's to say that the person's partner has a problem with these posts in the first place? Moreover, this is exactly what Latto went through recently, particularly in regards to an Instagram post promoting S*vage x Fenty. One fan in particular called her out for maybe doing a little too much with her steaminess, and she responded in kind.

"Y'all can call me l*me but only one person supposed to be seeing these," they expressed on Twitter, in reference to Latto's activity. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta MC came through with a screenshot of text message exchanges with her man that she shared on social media. His contact names him as "Boo Daddyyyy [red heart emoji]," so it looks like things are still being kept under wraps. "Too much for my s*vage fenty post?" she asked him with the sultry snap in question. "No you look good," the mystery boo replied along with three heart-eyed emojis.

Of course, this is far from the first time that the "Different Breed" rapper had to take to the Internet to respond to accusations, criticism, or speculation about her. For example, Latto recently spoke on rumors that she stole Sexyy Red's style with True Religion jeans, sparking beef suppositions. "No what’s cr*zy is y’all accuse me of copying any and every thing and when I prove y’all wrong I’m doing tewww muchhhh," she expressed. "Yall h*es def not fast… I was addressing Shaderoom comments under a post of ME f**k is u talm bout dizzy b***h if u gone be messy at least KEEP UP."

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red herself shut these rumors down, so it seems this ended before it really started. Even Ice Spice had something to say about it, although she suggested that she deserves the credit. Can't we all just focus on these being good looks rather than who deserves credit for a pair of jeans? On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Latto.

