Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, And Latto Are A “Different Breed” On Their New Single

Marietta, Georgia trap producer Mike WiLL Made-It is back with some more heat. He has been crafting hits for years now, that is no secret. He really became popular making beats for the rap duo Rae Sremmurd in the mid-2010s. Since then, Mike has continued to etch himself amongst the greatest of this generation.

Over the past few months, he has hit the studio to team up with some big-time talent. Mike WiLL Made-It got the ball rolling, linking with J. Cole to craft a beat for Lil Uzi Vert. All three made an absolute banger with "Blood Moon." Uzi spits and rides the instrumental perfectly. Following that, Cole went back to rapping on the next single with Gucci Mane. "There I Go," the name of that song, will appear on Guwop's album Breath of Fresh Air due on October 17.

Read More: Angela Simmons’ Instagram Reminds Us Why She’s Yo Gotti’s Dream Girl: Photos

Listen To "Different Breed" From Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, And Latto"

Now, this latest track, featuring Swae Lee and Latto, is Mike's second single of the year. He produced this one with the icon, Scott Storch. Both are rapping about how they are stars in the industry. There is no word on a new Mike project, but these two solo tracks could be on one. He has not dropped an LP since 2018's Edgewood (41E Edition).

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, and Latto, "Different Breed?" Is this the best single that the producer has put out this year? Who had the better performance on the track, Swae or Latto? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, Latto, as well as the rest of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, coming in hot, I ain't doing no bench warming

Pop out with another one I thought she said something

Talking from the bleachers, I won't let them get to me

I came in the game, and then the rest was history

Yuh, baby I been ballin'

I'm a problem, that's for sure

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Gifted Terror Squad AF1s, Fabolous Suggets Initials Are For Tupac Shakur